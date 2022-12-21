No Zach Edey against New Orleans

#1 Purdue will be without their National Player of the Year favorite, Zach Edey, for the first time this season. The big man is reportedly sick and it was questionable whether he’d be able to play tonight.

Official word came out that Purdue will have its third starting lineup of the season, the first without Edey who is averaging 22.6 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 1 apg, and 2.2 bpg.

Edey has been KenPom’s best player in the country and has scored 20 or more points in 9 of 11 games this season. He’s also recorded double-digit rebounds in 9 of 11 games.

Mason Gillis will re-enter the starting lineup after coming back from a back injury last game against Davidson.