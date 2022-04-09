No Way Home’ Wins Big; Dr. Jill Biden Speaks

Spider-Man: No Way Home and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series were among the top winners at the 2022 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, where co-hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski led the festivities, first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a special appearance and no shortage of slime was spilled.

During the ceremony held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the awards show that is voted on by fans, the latest installment in the Spider-Man film franchise collected three Orange Blimps. It won for favorite film, favorite movie actor for Tom Holland and favorite movie actress for Zendaya, who was also recognized in the category for her work from the Oscar-winning movie Dune.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was similarly honored in three categories, winning for favorite kids TV show, favorite female TV star (kids) for Olivia Rodrigo and favorite male TV star (kids) for Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo also won a music prize for favorite breakout artist.

Among the other film winners were Encanto for favorite animated movie and Sing 2‘s Scarlett Johansson for favorite voice from an animated voice.

Winners on the TV side included iCarly (favorite family TV show), America’s Got Talent (favorite reality show) and SpongeBob SquarePants (favorite cartoon).

Billie Eilish nabbed two awards, for favorite song (“Happier Than Ever”) and favorite album (Happier Than Ever). Ariana Grande was named favorite female artist for the second straight year, while Ed Sheeran prevailed as favorite male artist.

Biden addressed viewers during a pre-taped segment that ended with her tossing a container of slime at the camera. “As a teacher, military mom and as your first lady, I’m inspired by the resilience of our youngest generation, especially our military kids, who are in the audience and watching tonight,” she said. “Keep learning and growing, and give back to your communities.”

Story continues

Additionally, the event featured musical performances from Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow. Celebrity guests included Isla Fisher, Gabrielle Union and Ralph Macchio.

The complete list of winners follows.

TELEVISION

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (WINNER)

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

iCarly (WINNER)

Cobra Kai

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent (WINNER)

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (WINNER)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (WINNER)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) (WINNER)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) (WINNER)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) (WINNER)

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) (WINNER)

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney’s Encanto (WINNER)

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) (WINNER)

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

MUSIC

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande (WINNER)

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Black Eyed Peas

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“STAY” — The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber (WINNER)

“Beautiful Mistakes” — Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” — Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (U.K.) (WINNER)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish (WINNER)

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Take My Breath” — The Weeknd

“Up” — Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish (WINNER)

30 — Adele

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

Justice — Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) — Taylor Swift

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Dixie D’Amelio (WINNER)

Johnny Orlando

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast (WINNER)

Austin Creed

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio (WINNER)

Addison Rae

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Chloe Kim (WINNER)

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady (WINNER)

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft (WINNER)

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.