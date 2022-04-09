No Way Home’ Wins Big; Dr. Jill Biden Speaks

Spider-Man: No Way Home and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series were among the top winners at the 2022 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, where co-hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski led the festivities, first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a special appearance and no shortage of slime was spilled.
During the ceremony held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the awards show that is voted on by fans, the latest installment in the Spider-Man film franchise collected three Orange Blimps. It won for favorite film, favorite movie actor for Tom Holland and favorite movie actress for Zendaya, who was also recognized in the category for her work from the Oscar-winning movie Dune.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was similarly honored in three categories, winning for favorite kids TV show, favorite female TV star (kids) for Olivia Rodrigo and favorite male TV star (kids) for Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo also won a music prize for favorite breakout artist.
Among the other film winners were Encanto for favorite animated movie and Sing 2‘s Scarlett Johansson for favorite voice from an animated voice.
Winners on the TV side included iCarly (favorite family TV show), America’s Got Talent (favorite reality show) and SpongeBob SquarePants (favorite cartoon).
Billie Eilish nabbed two awards, for favorite song (“Happier Than Ever”) and favorite album (Happier Than Ever). Ariana Grande was named favorite female artist for the second straight year, while Ed Sheeran prevailed as favorite male artist.
Biden addressed viewers during a pre-taped segment that ended with her tossing a container of slime at the camera. “As a teacher, military mom and as your first lady, I’m inspired by the resilience of our youngest generation, especially our military kids, who are in the audience and watching tonight,” she said. “Keep learning and growing, and give back to your communities.”
Additionally, the event featured musical performances from Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow. Celebrity guests included Isla Fisher, Gabrielle Union and Ralph Macchio.
The complete list of winners follows.
TELEVISION
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (WINNER)
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
iCarly (WINNER)
Cobra Kai
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent (WINNER)
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
Wipeout
FAVORITE CARTOON
SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (WINNER)
Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) (WINNER)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) (WINNER)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) (WINNER)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
FILM
FAVORITE MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) (WINNER)
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) (WINNER)
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Disney’s Encanto (WINNER)
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) (WINNER)
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
MUSIC
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
Black Eyed Peas
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“STAY” — The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber (WINNER)
“Beautiful Mistakes” — Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Leave Before You Love Me” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
“Rumors” — Lizzo featuring Cardi B
“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (U.K.) (WINNER)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
FAVORITE SONG
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Take My Breath” — The Weeknd
“Up” — Cardi B
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE ALBUM
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
30 — Adele
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
Justice — Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) — Taylor Swift
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Dixie D’Amelio (WINNER)
Johnny Orlando
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
That Girl Lay Lay
Oliver Tree
OTHER CATEGORIES
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast (WINNER)
Austin Creed
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Charli D’Amelio (WINNER)
Addison Rae
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Chloe Kim (WINNER)
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Tom Brady (WINNER)
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Minecraft (WINNER)
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars
