No Way Home’ Video Release and Crunchyroll

Two weeks after pausing the theatrical release of “Morbius” in Russia, Sony Pictures has announced that it is also halting all other business in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move includes home entertainment releases, such as that of box office hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and any television distribution deals. Crunchyroll has also suspended its anime streaming service in Russia.

“We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region,” Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra wrote in a memo to staff on Friday. “Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of ‘Morbius’ in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and any future television distribution deals. And just this morning, Crunchyroll suspended its anime streaming service in Russia.”

Sony Group Corporation has also donated $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international NGO Save the Children to provide humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been impacted and it is our hope that a peaceful resolution can be found soon,” Vinciquerra said.

Disney announced its decision to pause all business in Russia on Thursday, after also pulling its theatrical releases. This includes several linear channels and consumer brands, as well as a cruise port in St. Petersburg. However, Disney’s staff based in Russia will continue to be employed.

Other entertainment companies, such as Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, have also paused business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

