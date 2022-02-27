No Way Home Tops ‘Titanic’s First Run – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Uncharted handily crossed the $200M mark globally this weekend, after adding $35M from 64 overseas markets and $23.3M domestically. The international box office cume is now $143M. Worldwide, the Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer counts $226.4M.

Sony also boasts another milestone of sorts with another Holland-starrer as Spider-Man: No Way Home reached $1.85B worldwide to surpass the original 1997/1998 global run of Titanic ($1.84B).

While Uncharted held strongly, and other existing pictures also hit new milestones, it was generally a fairly quiet weekend at the international box office with no major newcomers and as anticipation is high for The Batman to begin next session.

Uncharted was down just 35%. Notable key markets include leader the UK at $24.8M (-12%), France at $12.2M (-36%), Spain at $8.8M (-33%), Australia with $7.8M (-26%), and Germany at $6.7M (-23%).

In IMAX, Uncharted has grossed $15.7M worldwide, of which $8.7M is from overseas markets. The Reuben Fleischer-directed pic still has China and Netherlands ahead in March with Hong Kong in April.



Disney/20th Century Studios’ Death On The Nile crossed $100M global this weekend. The split is $32.8M domestic and $68.5M from 47 overseas markets for a running total of $101.3M.

The Kenneth Branagh-directed ensemble dipped by 43% in its holdovers, excluding China. Japan debuted this session with $1.5M in second place (53% above House Of Gucci). The overall offshore frame sleuthed to another $10.6M, holding the No. 2 spot in Italy, Spain and Australia, notably. It also remains the No. 3 film in Germany and Russia.

China dropped 77%, but is the lead market on DOTN with $8.9M, followed closely by the UK with $8.8M. Russia ($6.8M), France ($5.6M) and Italy ($5M) round out the Top 5.

Sing 2

In another benchmark, Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 pirouetted past $200M internationally, now with a $200.3M offshore cume. This weekend in 66 markets, the charmer added $8.4M for a 21% drop. In the UK, it is expected to surpass the original later this week. The UK is the lead market at $39.3M, followed by France with $20M. The global total is $351.5M.

Turning back to Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, it added $7M to its already massive overseas haul. This was a 21% drop from last session and brings the offshore cume to $1.072B and global to $1.85B, as noted above.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($127.3M), Mexico ($76.2M), France ($65.2M), Korea ($63.1M) and Australia ($67.9M).

“Dog”

In other offshore play, MGM/FilmNation’s Dog is enjoying a strong second weekend in the UK where it’s released by Entertainment Film Distributors. The running cume so far is $2.2M through Saturday with an update to come on Monday.

China’s The Battle At Lake Changjin II is now at RMB 3.84B ($608M) as it led the local chart. The IMAX total is $35M. Toho’s anime Jujutsu Kaisen Zero, which released in Japan in late December, has now grossed $6.7M from IMAX there, making it the format’s fourth biggest Japanese language movie of all time.

