No Way Home’ tops box office Sing 2 Matrix trails

The webbed wonder swung past the White Rabbit on Christmas Eve.
In the battle of the holiday season sequels, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continued its box office dominance Friday, taking in $19.7 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
In second place was the family friendly “Sing 2,” which sold $5.3 million in tickets. The poorly reviewed fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise, “The Matrix Resurrections,” took in just $2.7 million.
The third installment of director Jon Watts’ Spidey series, which stars Tom Holland, is on pace to earn up to $100 million over the weekend and $478 million in its first 10 days in domestic theaters, Variety reported.
If estimates hold, on Sunday “No Way Home” will become the first pandemic-era movie — and the first flick period since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — to cross $1 billion at the global box office, Variety said, even though it is not playing in the critical Chinese market.
“Sing 2” is expected to reach $42.8 million over the five-day holiday, on par with projections, Variety said. That’s a solid result for a family friendly film during the pandemic, particularly with the Omicron variant spreading.
Directed by Lana Wachowski, the latest “Matrix” installment has taken in just $13.2 million since its debut Wednesday and is on target for a five-day total of around $41 million, Variety said. The film, which reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, launched simultaneously on HBO Max, which likely weighed on its box office results.
Right now, it’s pacing “Dune,” which has taken in $41 million since its Oct. 22 premiere and become Warner Bros’ biggest flick of the year.
In fourth place on Friday, “The King’s Man,” a prequel to 2015’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” took in $1.2 million and hopes to generate at least $10 million through Sunday, Variety said. Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake came in at No. 5 with $546,000 in ticket sales. The Disney musical has generated $21.7 million domestically since its Dec. 1 release.