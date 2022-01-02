Refresh for latest…: Happy New Year!, Peter Parker. Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has lifted its global cume to $1.37B, becoming the 12th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Slinging up another $78.3M in 61 international box office markets in its third weekend, No Way Home now has an offshore cume of $759M. The current overseas frame reps a drop of just 35% from last session.

Individual markets saw great holds during the New Year session with the UK increasing 25% from last weekend when cinemas were closed on Christmas Day. The total there is now $92.4M. Mexico has now grossed $64.9M. France led all play in the session with $8.1M for a $50.2M running cume.

After racing past the $1B global mark to become the No. 1 film of 2021 worldwide last weekend, Spidey on Tuesday became the top movie for Hollywood overseas.

In IMAX, No Way Home has now grossed $83.1M worldwide, $30.7M of which comes from overseas. This is all before the webslinger hits Japan on Friday this week.

Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 belted out another $17.2M this session in 48 markets, a terrific 2% drop from the previous frame. The overseas cume is now $54.9M for a $144.6M running global cume. Still on deck are such majors as Korea, Brazil, Germany, the UK and Japan.

Disney/20th Century Studio’s The King’s Man tailored a $14.1M overseas weekend in 22 markets. The offshore cume is $28.3M and global is $47.8M.

Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections swallowed a further $13.7M in 76 markets, a 52% drop from the previous session. The international running cume is $75.1M for $106M worldwide. There are four markets ahead including the Netherlands and China on January 14.

