No Way Home’ Swings Past $800M WW, Top Studio Movie Of 2021 – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Spidey has done it again, logging yet another milestone as he swings past $800M global. Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home now has a worldwide total of $813.9M through Wednesday. This pushes it past No Time To Die and makes it the No. 3 movie of the year, and the top Hollywood release.

At the international box office, No Way Home pulled $34.8M into its web on Wednesday, down just 10% from Tuesday. The overseas cume is now $457.4M, still in sixth place overall for 2021.

The Top 10 markets through Wednesday are the UK ($57.1M), Mexico ($43.9M), France ($28.7M), Korea ($28.6M) Brazil ($26.6M), Australia ($26.3M), India ($23.5M), Russia ($22.2M), Italy ($16.1M) and Germany ($15.5M).

As Peter Parker swings into his second weekend, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections is expanding widely this frame. After opening in Russia, Japan, Thailand and four smaller markets with $9.1M last session, it debuted in 49 additional markets on Wednesday and generated $6.6M for a running offshore total of $18.9M.

The UK led all of Wednesday’s openers with $1.4M, ranking No. 2 and tracking above Dune and Ready Player One. IMAX results were strong with 14% of the total share and coming in ahead of No Way Home for the day.

France grossed $1.2M at No. 3 and above RPO, Venom 2 and Blade Runner 2049. Mexico swallowed $514K, performing very well versus pandemic comps Tenet (+124%), No Time To Die (+68%), Dune (+65%) and Shang-Chi (+45%).

Elsewhere, Spain ($395K) and Brazil ($368K) each ranked No. 2, and Korea was good for $315K at No. 3. In Japan, Resurrections has now grossed $5.3M and continues as the top film there.

In total, Resurrections launches in 68 markets through Friday. Opening today there are 18 markets including Germany, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Also expanding this session, Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 has an international cume of $12.6M to date including holdovers and new openings through Wednesday.



Sing 2 bowed in France yesterday at No.2. In previews, it grossed $2.1M — the biggest for an animated title ever in the market, and added $1.3M on Wednesday, taking its cume there to $3.4M. It had the biggest animated opening day of the pandemic and the best all-time December animated opening day. Including previews the launch day is the best for an animated film since Incredibles 2 in July 2018, and the 2nd biggest Illumination opening day after Minions.

