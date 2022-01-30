Refresh for latest…: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home scaled new heights this session as it reached an amazing new milestone by crossing the $1B mark at the international box office. The offshore cume through Sunday is an estimated $1.003B for a global total of $1.74B.

With the new milestone, No Way Home becomes only the 10th movie ever to the $1B international box office mark — and most impressively, the film got there without any input from China where a release date has not been given. Globally, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker fronts the No. 6 film of all time.

The current weekend added $21.1M this weekend from 14,400+ screens in 63 markets. The holdover drop was just 26%.

The Jon Watts-directed phenom has also become the UK‘s top-grossing superhero title ever with a market cume of $120.1M, and is the No. 6 movie there of all time. The UK continues to lead all offshore play, followed by Mexico with $74.4M, Korea at $61.5M, France at $61.2M, Australia with $55.2M, Brazil at $53.8M, Russia with $46M, Germany’s $45.1M, India’s $36.2M and Japan’s $29.7M.

Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in 19 territories: Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK.

