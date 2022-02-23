No Way Home’ Stars Recreate Iconic Meme To Promote Digital & Blu-Ray Release – The Hamden Journal

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have re-created the iconic pointing meme to promote the upcoming digital and Blu-ray release of No Way Home.

Sony Pictures/Marvel released a photo of the three on social media Wednesday, with the caption “Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!”

The image comes from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon episode “Double Identity,” in which two Spider-Men are pointing each other, one of whom is a villain who’s impersonating the titular hero.

The image has been edited over the years by fans who have added more Spider-Men.

Since its December 17 opening in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home has outstripped the $760.5 million take of James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi spectacle Avatar, becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. With a global take at $1.8 billion, No Way Home is the highest grossing Sony release ever.



Spider-Man: No Way Home is Vudu’s top-selling pre-order title of all time, according to the company. Pre-orders for No Way Home have already eclipsed its previous pre-order champ, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.