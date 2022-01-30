No Way Home’ Reigning Once Again as Quiet Box Office January Comes to a Close

Another weekend, another easy No. 1 spot at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Columbia Pictures’ monster MCU hit is continuing to run circles around its competition, staying atop the domestic box office in its seventh weekend of release.

“No Way Home” is projected to rake in an additional $10.4 million over the weekend, a mere 26% drop from its previous weekend. After being briefly toppled from the No. 1 spot by the opening weekend of Paramount’s “Scream,” the Tom Holland vehicle climbed back to the top of the box office last weekend, showing stronger legs than its horror competitor. Arachnids have eight of them, after all.

More from Variety

With January offering very little in the realm of high profile theatrical releases, “No Way Home” has been left at peace over the past few weeks, remaining the primary draw for theatergoers after the holiday season. After the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will have racked up a domestic total of around $734 million, currently ranking as the fourth-highest grossing domestic release of all time. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($858 million) are probably out of reach at this point, though the bronze standing of “Avatar” ($760 million) is well within Spidey’s sights.

Beyond Holland, the latest Spidey sequel stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei and, if you somehow didn’t know by this point, past Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In a recent interview with Variety, director Jon Watts said he held a “therapy session” of sorts for the three superheroes before shooting their scenes together. “We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together,” Watts said. “I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me.”

Story continues

“Scream” will take second once again, with Paramount projecting a $6.65 million gross for the weekend, a 46% drop from its sophomore outing. The self-branded “requel” should expand its domestic gross beyond $61 million — well past its reported production budget of $25 million.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct “Scream,” taking over the series from its founder Wes Craven, who helmed the four first entries before his death in 2015. The film stars series regulars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette as they are once again haunted by a serial killer in a Ghostface mask. The killing spree extends to a group of high school students in the town of Woodsboro, Calif. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Dylan Minnette also star in the slasher.

As with the top two, much of the rest of the domestic box office remained business as usual. Universal’s “Sing 2” and “Redeeming Love” and 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man” all repeated in the remaining top five spots. Things should get spiced up a little next week with the release of Lionsgate’s disaster movie “Moonfall” and Paramount’s triumphant “Jackass Forever.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.