Refresh for latest…: With an amazing $1.69B worldwide cume through Sunday, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the No. 6 film ever globally, passing Jurassic World ($1.67B) and The Lion King ($1.662B) to get there. This includes a running $970.1M from the international box office, which should portend an eventual $1B overseas gross — and without a China bump. Domestic is at $721M+.

The current offshore session for the indefatigable webslinger added $27.7M in 63 markets, a drop of just 31% in the holdovers. Norway opened to $2.6M, besting the debuts of Spider-Man: Far From Home by 267% and Spider-Man: Homecoming by 259%. Slovakia bowed with $600K, beating Far From Home by 10% and Homecoming by 133%.

The top No Way Home markets to date are the UK ($116.9M), Mexico ($73.4M), Korea ($60.6M), France ($59.9M) and Australia ($53.2M).

In IMAX, Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung into the Top 10 of the format’s all-time releases. Adding $2.7M worldwide this weekend, the Jon Watts-directed phenom is now the No. 9 highest-grossing IMAX release ever globally.

In further milestones, Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 has become the biggest animated release of the pandemic era worldwide, reaching $241.2M global. At the overseas box office, the charmer hit $112.8M through this session including strong starts in Germany ($3M), Poland ($2.4M) and Austria ($500K).

Last weekend’s opener, Scream, added $10.2M in 54 markets this frame. That takes the Paramount/Spyglass Media title to $33.6M internationally after a solid 43% drop. Globally, the requel is at $85M.

Elsewhere, from Universal/Focus Kenneth Branagh’s awards season contender Belfast did a fantastic $3.1M in the UK and Ireland this session.

