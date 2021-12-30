No Way Home’ Domestic Box Office Beats ‘Rogue One’, ‘Dark Knight’ – The Hamden Journal

THURSDAY AM UPDATE, Wednesday box office numbers: In its 13th day of release, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $536.6M at the domestic box office, making it the No. 12 highest grossing movie in U.S. and Canada of all-time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past Disney’s 2016 Christmas hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1M) and Warner Bros.’ top grossing stateside title of all-time, The Dark Knight ($534.8M), on the all-time box office domestic list. The Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch ensemble movie will soon overtake Disney’s 2019 reboot of The Lion King ($543.6M, No. 11) with Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M, No. 10) also in its sights.

Sony reports that No Way Home‘s 13-day gross is the third highest of all-time behind Avengers: Endgame ($652.9M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($629M). The sequel collected $20.2M on Wednesday from 4,336 theaters, -5% from Tuesday, the third best second Wednesday of all-time.

When does this movie slow down? Even though kids will remain out of school at the start of 2022, we’ve seen these big Christmas movies like Force Awakens, Last Jedi and Rogue One dip below $10M in their weekday grosses sometime after Jan. 1. With New Year’s Day on Saturday, that’s likely Monday, Jan. 3 for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still robust fourth weekends in the New Year are in store: Rogue One posted $22M in the weekend following New Year’s Day, Star Wars: Last Jedi earned $23.7M, and Force Awakens an awesome $42.3M.

Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 saw $7.5M on Wednesday at 3,892 theaters, -7% from Tuesday for an 8-day gross of $62.3M.

Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections earned an estimated $1.27M at 3,552 locations, -21% from Tuesday, for a running 8-day domestic total of $25.8M.

Lionsgate



20th Century Studios/Disney/MARV’s The King’s Man saw an estimated $1.24M on Wednesday at 3,180 sites, -11% from Tuesday, and an 8-day total of $13.6M.

Lionsgate’s American Underdog is No. 5 on Wednesday with $1.17M at 2,813 theaters, -10% from Tuesday, for a 5-day take of $9.6M.