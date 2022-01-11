No Way Home’ director Jon Watts joins ‘Final Destination 6’

Jon Watts

Final Destination 5 premiered just over a decade ago, and now the franchise will live on once more, just to show us more unlikely, yet gruesomely creative ways you can die in another installment. (There is one reason why this writer will not use tanning beds.) Jumping from one lucrative series of films to another, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has signed on as producer for the New Line production.

Watts will produce the film alongside his wife and collaborator, Dianne McGunigle (Cop Car). Lori Evans Taylor (Wicked Wicked Games) and Guy Busick (the guy behind the scenes of the new Scream and Ready Or Not) are writing the screenplay based on a treatment by Watts. Longtime Final Destination producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor have returned for the sixth film.

Read more

“Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of Final Destination from the very beginning,” Watts said in a statement to Variety. “So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting.”

Perry echoes Watts’ excitement.

“Jon and Dianne’s passion for the series is only matched by how much fun they are to work with,” Perry says. “Sheila and I couldn’t be more excited to have their creative energy driving this latest installment in the Final Destination franchise with New Line. With Guy and Lori’s inspired execution of Jon’s original idea, we have a movie that audiences are gonna love.”

Watts has spent the last few years working on Spider-Man features. He also directed McGunigle’s Kevin Bacon-led thriller Cop Car, and directed Clown, a horror film about—you guessed it—a killer clown. He’s also set to direct the upcoming Fantastic Four revival for Marvel.

The film is set to debut exclusively on HBO Max.