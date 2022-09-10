No titles– yet– for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids

It’s still just Master Archie, to you.

The updated line of succession on the Buckingham Palace website shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children without the title of prince and princess.

Earlier this week, The Post reported that Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, now qualified for the titles upon the accession of their grandfather, King Charles III — though no final decision had been made.

The entitlement stems from rules established by the late Queen’s grandfather, King George V, in 1917.

According to the edict, all grandchildren of a sovereign are able to style themselves as “His/Her Royal Highness” and use the title prince or princess.

A grab from the Buckingham Palace website shows Archie and Lilibet without royal titles.

The family, including Archie and Lilibet, on their 2021 Christmas card. Alexi Lubomirski, Copyright owne

Great-grandchildren are not included under this rule. A notable exception was made upon the birth of Prince George in 2013, allowing for all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children to be styled as prince or princess.

But while the death of their great-grandmother saw the California-based toddlers move up to sixth and seventh in line for the throne, respectively, they are still listed simply as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.”

They are preceded in line by their uncle Prince William, now Prince of Wales, and his three children, as well as their father, the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan previously spoke about her son being denied a title. Getty Images

The controversy over Archie and Lilibet’s titles – or lack thereof – reportedly predates their births. In her 2021 bombshell Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that her son was denied the title of prince even before she and Harry stepped away from royal life in 2020.

While Meghan said she did not care for the “grandeur” of the royal moniker, she admitted that “the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that the other grandchildren” were and being refused the requisite security was concerning to her.

Speculation that Charles planned to block his youngest two grandchildren from inheriting the prince and princess titles even upon his succession swirled earlier this year, when the Daily Mail reported that he would refuse the entitlements as part of his plan to slim down the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan with baby Archie in 2018. BACKGRID

With that said, Harry and Meghan would potentially not be the first royal parents to opt out of their children’s’ titles. Princess Anne, the late Queen’s only daughter, did not title her children. Now adults, they are known as Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Similarly, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex chose not to distinguish their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, as Royal Highnesses. They have the option to use the designation later in life, if they so choose.