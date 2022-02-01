‘No Time To Die’ & ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Actors Among Nominees – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 nominees for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award have been revealed, including actors from James Bond pic No Time To Die, Jane Campion’s awards contender The Power Of The Dog, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The five nominees this year are: Ariana Debose (West Side Story); Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man); Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die); Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II); Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The Power Of The Dog).

The full list of BAFTA nominations will be unveiled on Thursday (February 3). The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards take place on March 13.