‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Leading Films

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed its longlists of nominees across 24 categories for its upcoming film awards.

“No Time to Die,” “Belfast” and “West Side Story” are among the leading films announced on Wednesday following the first round of votes.

As reported on Monday, not included in any longlist is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after “failing to meet eligibility criteria,” according to BAFTA. The film had originally sought consideration for the best picture and best special effects categories. Sony declined to comment.

Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member-voted categories, will open between Jan. 14-27. Nominations will be announced on Feb 3. This will be followed by Round Three voting, to determine the winners, which will open between Feb. 9 and March 8.

The BAFTA Awards are set to take place in central London on March 13.

Check out the full longlists of nominees below:

BEST FILM

15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 217 films were submitted for consideration.

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“No Time To Die”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 64 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the British Film Institute Diversity Standards.

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Benediction”

“Boiling Point”

“The Colour Room”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“The Duke”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“The King’s Man”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Mothering Sunday”

“Munich- The Edge of War”

“No Time To Die”

“Operation Mincemeat”

“Passing”

“Spencer”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 37 films were submitted for consideration.

“After Love”

“Boiling Point”

“Censor”

“Dying to Divorce”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Hostile”

“Keyboard Fantasies”

“Passing”

“The Power”

“Sweetheart”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 50 films were submitted for consideration.

“A Hero”

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“I’m Your Man”

“Lamb”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Paris, 13th District”

“Petite Maman”

“Riders of Justice”

“Titane”

“The Worst Person in the World”

DOCUMENTARY

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting. The top two films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 13 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for three nominations. Five films will be nominated in this category. In Round three, the Documentary opt-in chapter will select the winner in this category.

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass”

“Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story”

“The Lost Leonardo”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“The Real Charlie Chaplin”

“The Rescue”

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Tina”

“The Velvet Underground”

ANIMATED FILM

Seven films will progress to Round Two of voting, and four will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 14 films were submitted for consideration.

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Ron’s Gone Wrong”

“Sing 2”

DIRECTOR

20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top seven female and top seven male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 3 female and 3 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A nominating jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 184 films were submitted for consideration.

“After Love”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“First Cow”

“The Hand of God”

“Happening”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Petite Maman”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Titane”

“West Side Story”

“Zola”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 78 films were submitted for consideration.

“After Love”

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“The Card Counter”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Duke”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Hand of God”

“King Richard”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 62 films were submitted for consideration.

“CODA”

“Cyrano”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The Green Knight”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time To Die”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

LEADING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Nicole Kidman – “Being The Ricardos”

Jennifer Lawrence – “Don’t Look Up”

Frances McDormand – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Claire Rushbrook – “Ali & Ava”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

LEADING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 102 performances were submitted for consideration.

Riz Ahmed – “Encounter”

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava’

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem – “Being The Ricardos”

Daniel Craig – “No Time To Die”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Adam Driver – “House of Gucci”

Andrew Garfield – “tick tick…BOOM!”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Joaquin Phoenix – “C’mon C’mon”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 202 performances were submitted for consideration.

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Don’t Look Up”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ana de Armas – “No Time To Die”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Kathryn Hunter – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Vinette Robinson – “Boiling Point”

Meryl Streep – “Don’t Look Up”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Last Night in Soho”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 283 performances were submitted for consideration.

David Alvarez – “West Side Story”

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”

Benicio del Toro – “The French Dispatch”

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Andrew Garfield – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Al Pacino – “House of Gucci”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Mark Rylance – “Don’t Look Up”

J.K. Simmons – “Being The Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

CASTING

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 89 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.

“After Love”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Hand of God”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.

“Belfast”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

COSTUME DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 86 films were submitted for consideration.

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“West Side Story”

EDITING

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 154 films were submitted for consideration.

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Hand of God”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“Titane”

“West Side Story”

MAKE UP & HAIR

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 77 films were submitted for consideration.

“Being The Ricardos”

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“The King’s Man”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time To Die”

“West Side Story”

ORIGINAL SCORE

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 101 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.

“Being The Ricardos”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 99 films were submitted for consideration.

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 56 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the general voting membership in Round Three.

“Black Widow”

“Cruella”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The King’s Man”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

SOUND

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.

“Affairs of the Art”

“Do Not Feed The Pigeons”

“A Film About A Pudding”

“Homebird”

“Night of the Living Dread”

“Robin Robin”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. In Round One, members of the opt-in shorts chapter vote to form a preliminary longlist, and from the highest ranking films a jury vote for the longlist of 10 films. In Round Two, the jury vote on the nominations. In Round Three, an opt in chapter will select the winner.

“The Black Cop”

“Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee”

“Femme”

“The Palace”

“Play It Safe”

“Rough”

“Roy”

“Stuffed”

“Punch-Drunk”

“The Tunnel”

