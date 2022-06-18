No past marijuana use for White House interns, report says

What a buzz kill!
Potential White House interns who cop to having smoked pot, even in states where it’s legal, could put their job prospects in jeopardy, according to a new report
Those who get far enough in the intern application process for the fall of 2022 have to meet security requirements and they could be disqualified for issues like a criminal record and prior drug use “including marijuana, regardless of whether the marijuana use was permitted under state law,” the report in Forbes said.
Marijuana is still a banned substance under federal law. President Biden opposes legalizing weed.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment, Forbes said.