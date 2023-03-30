‘No one is above the law:’ lawyer for Stormy Daniels reacts to Trump indictment

“No one is above the law” — not even a former US president, a lawyer for Stormy Daniels said following a Manhattan grand jury vote to indict former President Donald Trump Thursday.

The jury handed up the historic incitement against the former president after hearing months of testimony and evidence about his role related to “hush money” paid to Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair as the real estate mogul sought the White House in 2016.

“The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy,” Daniels’ attorney Clifford Brewster said in a statement on Twitter. “The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law.”

Daniels, a porn star, thanked Brewster in a short response.

Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen — who made the $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence over her alleged 2006 rendezvous with Trump — pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes related to the payment.





Stormy Daniels’ lawyer said no one is above the law following Trump’s indictment. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock





Daniels’ lawyer Clifford Brewster called for “truth and justice” to prevail after Trump’s indictment. Alec Tabak

Cohen also said he took “solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President.”

“Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning,” he said in a statement. “Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to DANY.”

Lawyers for Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said he is innocent.





Trump and Daniels allegedly had an affair in 2006. Stormy Daniels

“President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime,” they said. “We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court.”

It’s unknown what charges the former president is facing at this time.