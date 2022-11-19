No misses for midday card

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 215 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) and Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who meet in the heavyweight main event, and Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), who fight in the light heavyweight co-feature.

All 24 fighters scheduled to compete at the event successfully made weight in the two-hour window. No one needed additional time, nor did anyone need to strip down to step on the scale.

The full UFC Fight Night 215 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254)

  • Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) vs. Chase Sherman (256)

  • Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

  • Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

  • Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)

  • Miles Johns (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)

  • Kevin Natividad (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

  • Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

  • Fernie Garcia (136) vs. Brady Hiestand (135)

  • Tereza Bleda (125.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

