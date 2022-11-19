No misses for midday card

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 215 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) and Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who meet in the heavyweight main event, and Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), who fight in the light heavyweight co-feature.

All 24 fighters scheduled to compete at the event successfully made weight in the two-hour window. No one needed additional time, nor did anyone need to strip down to step on the scale.

The full UFC Fight Night 215 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) vs. Chase Sherman (256)

Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)

Miles Johns (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Kevin Natividad (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

Fernie Garcia (136) vs. Brady Hiestand (135)

Tereza Bleda (125.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

