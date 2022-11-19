No misses for midday card

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 215 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.
Among those weighing in were Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) and Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who meet in the heavyweight main event, and Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), who fight in the light heavyweight co-feature.
All 24 fighters scheduled to compete at the event successfully made weight in the two-hour window. No one needed additional time, nor did anyone need to strip down to step on the scale.
The full UFC Fight Night 215 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
-
Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254)
-
Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
-
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) vs. Chase Sherman (256)
-
Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)
-
Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)
-
Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)
-
Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)
-
Miles Johns (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)
-
Kevin Natividad (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)
-
Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)
-
Fernie Garcia (136) vs. Brady Hiestand (135)
-
Tereza Bleda (125.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.
