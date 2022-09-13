The game between Alabama football and Texas changed once Quinn Ewers had to leave the game with an injury.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner hit Ewers after the Longhorns quarterback got rid of the ball on a first-quarter play. The sophomore edge defender brought Ewers to the ground and he landed with full force on his left shoulder.

“Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers, honestly,” Turner said. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery. But it was just a QB hit, and that’s how I looked at it. No intent to hurt him or nothing like that. No dirty play, nothing.”

Ewers exited the game and did not return. He was later seen with a sling on his left arm. The Texas offense had been rolling with Ewers. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in less than a quarter of play. Hudson Card played the rest of the game in Ewers’ place.

The Texas quarterback is set to miss 4-6 weeks with an SC sprain to his left shoulder, ESPN reported.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer on the play that injured Ewers.

“I was very surprised to see a flag after that,” Turner said. “But that’s football. Just got to adjust to the game and just learn from it.”Alabama (2-0) went on to win the game 20-19, and now the Crimson Tide is preparing to face Louisiana Monroe (1-1) on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium (3:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Turner starts opposite Will Anderson Jr. at the two edge positions in the Alabama defense. Turner does not yet have a sack this season. Anderson picked up his first late in the game against Texas.

