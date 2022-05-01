No injuries after small plane crashes at New Jersey airport

A small plane crashed at the Ocean County Airport in New Jersey on Sunday night — but luckily no one was injured, a report said.

The aircraft suffered a mechanical failure before crashing into a fence near County Route 530 in Berkeley Township, according to The Asbury Park Press.

“Nobody was injured. Everybody got out ok,” Berkeley Police Sgt. Taylor Butler told the outlet.

Two people — a pilot and a flight instructor — were on the plane at the time of the crash. They were not immediately identified on Sunday night.

The plane could be seen resting upside down against the fence as the nose touched the ground and the rest of the aircraft is propped up on the metal gate.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the incident.