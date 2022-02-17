No End In Sight For ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ & ‘Archer’ – The Hamden Journal

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia recently finished its 15th season and Archer is going into its 13th season.

However, neither show is heading towards the end of its line, according to FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier.

Sunny, which with its latest season beat the season record for longest running live-action, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, was renewed for multiple seasons in December, taking it to through to its 18th season.

FX Networks @ TCA: The Hamden Journal’s Complete Coverage

“It’s interesting with that show,” Schrier told The Hamden Journal. “The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show so we’ll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going.”

The comedy follows Mac, played by Rob McElhenney, Charlie, played by Charlie Day, Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito’s Frank.

It is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment.

Archer

FXX



Meanwhile, Archer is heading into its first season without the voice talents of the late Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster Malory Archer. Its 13th season will air later this year.

“It’s not designed to be the last season. I think we feel really good about the scripts, they’re animating them now for the next season. We’re waiting to see how the creators feel about how long it should progress. We’re very enthusiastic about that show and it’s continued longevity. When you have an animated half-hour like that, it can continue on, as you can see with The Simpson, for a very long time. Archer still does great for us and people love it and the fans love it. So as long as they can keep doing it and maintain the quality, we’ll want to support it,” Schrier said.

The half-hour comedy follows Sterling Archer and the agency, who in season 12, were navigating the changing landscape of the spy world and facing a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency).

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Archer, Aisha Tyler as super spy Lana Kane, Judy Greer as the surprisingly well-adjusted assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as the consummate professional Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.