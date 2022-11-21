‘No Demo Reno’ With Jenn Todryk Renewed For Season 3 By HGTV – The Hamden Journal

HGTV has ordered a 12-episode third season of its popular series No Demo Reno starring designer Jenn Todryk.

No Demo Reno drew more than 18.4 million viewers in its sophomore season and ranks among the Top 3 non-news /sports cable programs among W25-54 and upscale W25-54, according to Nielsen and the network.

In No Demo Reno, Todryk and her team combine clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo.The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

“Watching the energy and positivity that Jenn brings to all aspects of her life in No Demo Reno is like a breath of fresh air,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order.”

Todryk also is the social media creator behind the @theramblingredhead with 1.2 million Instagram followers.

No Demo Reno is produced by RTR Media.