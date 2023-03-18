No Coronation Place, Palace Plans Reveal – The Hamden Journal

Leaked rehearsal plans for the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III reveal that there is currently no place for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the procession to follow the king’s crowning in Westminster Abbey.

This revelation by The Times of London follows reports that Harry and Meghan have been invited to the ceremony taking place on May 6 in the UK capital.

According to the plans, the King’s shamed brother, the Duke of York, has no place in the royal procession, and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not be taking part either. In an event estimated at about the third of the size of HM The Queen’s in 1953, it appears there is a place for “working royals only.”

These include the King’s sister the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and a few other adult royal cousins.

One person who will be joining in is the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Louis, who stole the show at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June last year.

Then aged four, he was considered too young to take part in her funeral procession two months later, with his elder siblings George and Charlotte becoming the youngest ever royals to take part in such an event.

Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not yet been invited to the Coronation, according to the Times.