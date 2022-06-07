No apologies as Angela Merkel defends Ukraine approach

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the ‘So what is my country?’ conversation with Alexander Osang at the Berliner Ensemble in Berlin, Germany – FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her policy of detente towards Moscow while in office, saying she had “nothing to apologise for” even as the Ukraine war casts a pall on her legacy.

In her first major interview since stepping down six months ago, Ms Merkel insisted she had not been naive in her dealings with Russian president Vladimir Putin: “Diplomacy isn’t wrong just because it hasn’t worked.”

She recalled her support for economic sanctions on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the German-French effort to keep the Minsk peace process for Ukraine alive.

“I don’t have to blame myself for not trying hard enough,” she said.

“I don’t see that I have to say ‘that was wrong’ and that’s why I have nothing to apologise for.”

The veteran leader, who frequently met with Putin during her four terms and championed a commerce-driven, pragmatic approach towards Moscow that left Germany heavily reliant on Russian energy imports, said the February 24 invasion of Ukraine had marked a “turning point”.

She said there was “no excuse” for Russia’s “brutal” attack on Ukraine and it was “a big mistake on Russia’s part”.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

03:46 AM

Ukraine begins rebuilding process

Rescuers dismantle the collapsing structure of a heavily damaged 16-storey residential building in the Saltivka district, northern Kharkiv – SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government is working to raise money to fund the army and rebuild cities and towns destroyed in the fighting.

He said in his nightly address on Tuesday that work was already underway to restore electricity, gas, running water and phone services in places from which Russian forces had been pushed out. He said much also needed to be done to re-equip hospitals and remove landmines.

Story continues

Mr Zelensky said one of the ways money was being gathered was through the government fundraising platform UNITED24, which in its first month brought in more than $50 million.

He said Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Tuesday joined former Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko in becoming an ambassador for the fundraising platform.

03:10 AM

Russia returns Mariupol bodies

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said Russia had turned over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters killed in the battle for Mariupol.

It said most of them were among the last holdouts in the Azovstal steelworks.

The agency did not specify how many more bodies are believed to remain in the rubble of the plant.

Russia now controls the destroyed port city. It began turning over bodies last week.

Ukraine said on Saturday that the two sides had exchanged 320 bodies, with each getting back 160. It is unclear whether any more bodies have been given to Russia.

The Ukrainian fighters defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.

02:10 AM

‘Putin could have wrought gigantic damage in Ukraine’

Angela Merkel heads out for an on-stage interview in Berlin – FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Angela Merkel defended her approach to Ukraine and Russia during her 16 years as Germany’s leader, saying on Tuesday that a much-criticised 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time and she would not apologise for her diplomatic efforts.

In her first substantial comments since leaving office six months ago, Ms Merkel said there was “no excuse” for Russia’s “brutal” attack on Ukraine and it was “a big mistake on Russia’s part”.

Ms Merkel, who dealt with Vladimir Putin throughout her chancellorship, rejected a suggestion that she and others engaged in appeasement that ultimately enabled the invasion.

“I tried to work toward calamity being averted, and diplomacy was not wrong if it doesn’t succeed,” she said in an on-stage interview at a Berlin theatre that was televised live. “I don’t see that I should say now that it was wrong, and so I won’t apologise.”

“It is a matter of great sorrow that it didn’t succeed, but I don’t blame myself now for trying.”

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a conversation with journalist Alexander Osang on stage at the Berliner Ensemble theatre – Sean Gallup/Getty Images

She defended the 2015 peace agreement that she and then-French President Francois Hollande brokered in Minsk, Belarus, aimed at easing fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.

Ms Merkel conceded that it did not fulfil all of Ukraine’s interests and that few people stand by it now, with some saying it was badly negotiated.

“But at the time it brought calm and, for example, it gave Ukraine a great deal of time – seven years namely – to develop into what it is today,” she said.

If there had been no intervention at the time, she added: “Putin could have wrought gigantic damage in Ukraine.”

01:59 AM

Today’s top stories