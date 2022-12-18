No. 9 Arizona powers through No. 6 Tennessee for fourth top-25 win

No. 9 Arizona men’s basketball defeats No. 6 Tennessee by a final score of 75-70 on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Tucson. The Wildcats now have the most wins (4) against ranked opponents in the country this season and improve to 10-1 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.