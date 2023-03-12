No. 8 Arkansas vs Louisiana Tech (Game 3)

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks will go for the sweep against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Starting on the mound for the Diamond Hogs will be left-hander Hunter Hollan, who boasts a 2-0 record and 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings pitched across three starts this season.

The Bulldogs will start righty Reed Smith, who has a 6.75 ERA in 9 1/3 innings pitched across three starts.

HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates throughout today’s game. Follow along below: