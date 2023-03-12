No. 8 Arkansas vs Louisiana Tech (Game 3)

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-03-12 12:44:25 -0500’) }}
baseball
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks will go for the sweep against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Starting on the mound for the Diamond Hogs will be left-hander Hunter Hollan, who boasts a 2-0 record and 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings pitched across three starts this season.
The Bulldogs will start righty Reed Smith, who has a 6.75 ERA in 9 1/3 innings pitched across three starts.
HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates throughout today’s game. Follow along below:
Louisiana Tech lineup
1. Adarius Myers, LF
2. Jonathan Hogart, CF
3. Dalton Davis, 1B
4. Walker Burchfield, DH
5. Philip Matulia, RF
6. Karson Evans, C
7. Ethan Bates, 3B
8. Logan McLeod, SS
9. Jeffery Ince, 2B
Arkansas lineup
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Jared Wegner, LF
4. Brady Slavens, 1B
5. Jace Bohrofen, RF
6. Kendall Diggs, DH
7. Peyton Holt, 3B
8. Parker Rowland, C
9. John Bolton, SS
Top 1
After leading the game off with a strikeout, Hollan benefited from a line out and a base running mistake by Hogart, who was at third by the time the ball got to first to get him out.
Bottom 1
Jared Wegner drew a one-out walk, but a trio of fly outs allowed Smith to get out of the inning.
