No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A warm November has disappeared in a matter of 48 hours, and the “Battle for the Golden Boot” is set to unfold on a brisk morning at Razorback Stadium.
Uncertainty hangs over the quarterback position, as head coach Sam Pittman has yet to announce KJ Jefferson’s availability for the contest against LSU. If he is unable to go, Malik Hornsby will be the next man up as Arkansas tries to secure bowl eligibility for the second straight week.
From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know throughout Saturday.
Pregame:
~ The Razorbacks take the field with star-spangled pigs on their helmets, a nod to Veterans Day yesterday.
~ Myles Slusher will not play Saturday. Head coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that the defensive back will be suspended for at least this game following his arrest Sunday morning.
~ Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is not throwing as the whole team goes through pregame warmups.
~ Right tackle Dalton Wagner is not dressed out during pregame warmups.
