Just reaching this stage of the NCAA tournament is a huge deal for both San Diego State and Florida Atlantic. Neither program has been anywhere near the Final Four before.

But at least one of these surprise runs will continue as they face off in Saturday’s national semifinal at NRG Stadium in Houston.

On one hand you have SDSU, champions of the Mountain West, a conference with very little history of basketball success. The Aztecs rode a stifling defense all season and have gotten some clutch play down the stretch with tournament wins over No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Creighton in the last two rounds.

On the other side, it’s the Conference USA champion Owls, who made it to Houston in even more shocking fashion when you consider the humble beginnings of the relatively new program in 1988.

So which one of these first-time Final Four entrants will advance to Monday’s title game against the winner of UConn vs. Miami?

How to watch the Final Four

What: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, national semifinal

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

When: 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: CBS

Line: SDSU -2.5 at BetMGM