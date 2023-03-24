No. 5 Miami takes out No. 1 Houston to make NCAA tournament history

Nijel Pack made seven 3-pointers as Miami took out the last remaining No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Elite Eight won’t feature any No. 1 seeds for the first time in men’s NCAA tournament history.

Nigel Pack’s hot shooting propelled No. 5 Miami to an 89-75 win over No. 1 Houston in the Midwest region on Friday night. Miami’s win came less than an hour after No. 1 Alabama lost to No. 5 San Diego State in the South region.

Pack was unconscious from behind the 3-point line as he did a fantastic job getting open looks and even making contested threes. He finished the game 7-of-10 from deep and his seventh 3-pointer came with 12:12 to go to give the Hurricanes a 62-53 lead.

Houston had cut Miami’s six-point halftime lead to two just minutes earlier but Pack’s 3 came in the midst of a 16-2 run that opened up a 17-point lead for the Hurricanes with 10:03 to go.

Houston couldn’t do anything to catch up after that. The Cougars ended up trading baskets with Miami every time they attempted to make a run. Pack scored a game-high 26 points while teammate Isaiah Wong had 20.