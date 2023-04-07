No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks baseball at Ole Miss Rebels, how to watch, what channel

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-5) are back on the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (17-11) for a three-game SEC series at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, starting on Friday afternoon.

Game 1 of the series was previously schedule for 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday evening, but weather postponed it to force a Friday doubleheader. Game 1 will start at 2 p.m. CT and Game 2 will start approximately one hour after Game 1 ends.

Arkansas is coming off of a home series win over Alabama last weekend. The Diamond Hogs dropped the first game 12-1, but won the next two 9-6 and 5-4. Arkansas was scheduled to play Arkansas State on Tuesday, but the game was canceled due to forecasted weather.

Ole Miss enters the series coming off a 7-2 win at Memphis on Tuesday. The Rebels picked up their first SEC win last weekend in a series at Texas A&M, but Ole Miss is still searching for its first SEC win at home.

Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will get the start on Thursday against the Rebels. Hollan enters the game with a 4-1 record and a 3.50 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs on 35 hits and has struck out 35 in 36 innings pitched. Hollan is looking to bounce back from his last outing against Alabama when he pitched four innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters and allowing three home runs.

Ole Miss right-hander Jack Dougherty is set to start on the mound Thursday. Dougherty holds a 2-2 record on the season with a 5.79 ERA and has allowed 22 runs on 38 hits. He has struck out 35 batters in 32 2/3 innings. Dougherty has thrown at least four innings in all but one of his seven starts this season, only throwing 2 1/3 innings against Delaware and has allowed six home runs in his last four starts.

