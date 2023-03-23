No. 4 UConn blows out No. 8 Arkansas to reach Elite Eight

Each round UConn plays, it’s even more clear how underseeded it was on Selection Sunday.

The No. 4 seed Huskies once again left no doubt as to who the better team was in their West regional Sweet 16 matchup with No. 8 Arkansas, blasting the Hogs, 88-65.

UConn got off to a torrid start to the game shooting, making 61 percent of its shots in the first half to break out to a 46-29 halftime lead. From there, the Huskies put it on cruise control and coasted to an easy win.

It was a third straight blowout win for the Huskies this NCAA tournament after they beat No. 13 Iona by 24 and No. 5 Saint Mary’s by 15 in the first two rounds.

UConn will face the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on Saturday.