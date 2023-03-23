No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

FAU will get a Cinderella tag if it advances to the Elite Eight or further, and that’s partially fair.

It’s not like Florida Atlantic is a brand name with a ton of history. But it’s not a team that came out of nowhere. The Owls were horribly underseeded at No. 9. They are 33-3 and deserved better. The basketball gods made it up to the Owls by giving them Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round (though nobody should assume Purdue would have beaten Florida Atlantic). They are a good, solid, balanced team that didn’t get enough national attention because they play in Conference USA. That’s not their fault.

Tennessee is the kind of team that won’t excite anyone. The Volunteers are not good offensively. They lost their point guard before the tournament. Their coach, Rick Barnes, has a bad history in the tournament. But it is a team that, like UConn, has really strong analytics. They play good defense. The win over Duke was impressive.