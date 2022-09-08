No. 3 Sun — fueled by heated Kahleah Copper-DeWanna Bonner exchange — oust Sky in Game 5 for Finals berth

The Connecticut Sun are into the WNBA Finals with a comeback 72-63 win against the reigning champion Chicago Sky in a deciding Game 5 at Wintrust Arena. The Sun had already started to erase an 11-point deficit when a heated exchange under the basket between the Sky’s Kahleah Copper and Sun’s DeWanna Bonner fueled a full erasure and eventual win.

It is the Sun’s fourth Finals berth and they’ll face the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals begins Sunday in Las Vegas (3 p.m. ET, ABC). Both franchises are going for the first titles.

“We stayed locked in,” Jonquel Jones said on the ESPN broadcast of the exchange. “We’re not about to be bullied. It is what it is.”

Connecticut kept Chicago scoreless for the final 4:41 of the game. All five Sun starters were in double digits.

Copper’s controversial no-call

The interaction happened with under four minutes to play in a tight game. Copper was nearly ejected and would have been suspended for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. It was a controversial referee decision not to give her a second technical even after a review.

She fouled Bonner under the basket and as Bonner yelled “and-1” with the ball draining through, Copper shoved her in the chest with her right arm. They started jawing and Bonner pushed Copper’s arm away and eventually stepped away. Jonquel Jones stepped in to jaw and teammates came in to hold Copper back. James Wade ran onto the court and through the basket to call for a timeout.

The referees reviewed and said there was nothing after the play. No technicals were assessed, objectively a shocking decision given all the technicals called throughout the season.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Sunday, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 15, at Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4*: Sunday, Sept. 18, at Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5*: Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*If necessary