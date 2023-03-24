No. 3 LSU survives thriller against No. 2 Utah, advances to 1st Elite Eight since 2008

Angel Reese and LSU survived a thriller on Friday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LSU is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, and it required an ending as dramatic as Kim Mulkey’s jacket.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers defeated No. 2 Utah 66-63 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday, setting up a clash with No. 9 Miami for a trip to the Final Four on Sunday.

The matchup between the No. 3 and No. 4 programs in the country by offensive rating wasn’t quite as high-flying as some other March Madness games this year, but the two sides kept it close all the way to the end. From five minutes left in the second quarter to five minutes left in the fourth, neither team took a lead larger than five points.

The game ultimately came down to free throws. LSU’s Alexis Morris made two free throws with 10 seconds left to take a 64-63 lead, then Utah got the ball back and a foul on Angel Morris gave them a chance to take the lead back with free throws from Jenna Johnson.

Johnson, a career 70.4% free throw shooter, missed both. Utah’s Dasia Young managed to get the rebound, but Sa’Myah Smith got the steal and the ability to put LSU up three points. Utah got one more chance to tie the game with two seconds left, but its final shot clanked off the backboard.