No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State

No. 3 Kansas State has been one of the most surprising teams all season, and the Wildcats will try to continue the ride against No. 7 Michigan State in a Sweet 16 tilt at Madison Square Garden.

For Michigan State, Tom Izzo struck again in March, taking a team seeded No. 5 or worse to the regional semifinals for the sixth time in his career. The Spartans now have a real shot at a Final Four with Purdue, Marquette, Duke and Kentucky all already eliminated from their region. MSU may need another big performance from guard Tyson Walker, who dropped 23 points the team’s second-round win over Marquette.

K-State, meanwhile, was projected to finish last in the Big 12 in coach Jerome Tang’s debut season, yet it exceeded all expectations. The Wildcats finished two games out of first place in the league, claimed a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and then outlasted Kentucky to advance to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats are riding high after star Markquis Nowell erupted for 27 points in that second-round win. Can Nowell and Co. keep it going?