Jan. 26—STORRS — It’s hard to pick out just one highlight that best represented UConn’s near flawless offensive performance Tuesday night.

Sophomore Andre Jackson’s dribble drive and dunk over Georgetown’s 7-footer Timothy Ighoefe in the first half certainly stood out.

“That was a joke,” said coach Dan Hurley.

Perhaps Jackson’s back-to-back assists — one on a lob and the other on a bounce pass — to Adama Sanogo for easy low post baskets served as a better example considering UConn finished with 21 assists, its highest total since Nov. 24.

No. 20 UConn shared the ball and passed around the scoring baton in a 96-73 blowout of Georgetown in a Big East game before an energetic Gampel Pavilion crowd of 7,429.

The Huskies have embraced an all for one and one for all mentality.

“I just see a whole bunch of unselfish guys out there just trying to play to win and not worrying about individual accolades or stats or anything like that,” graduate forward Isaiah Whaley said. “Just trying to have that flow on offense and everybody playing for each other.

“Everybody wants to win for each other. That’s something I haven’t felt since I’ve been here, really. That’s really special.”

The Huskies (14-4, 5-2) registered their fourth straight win and their highest point total in league action this season. They moved to 10 games over .500 for the first time in six years and into sole possession of third place in the league. The Hoyas (6-11, 0-6) dropped their seventh straight.

Sanogo paced a balanced attack, contributing 19 points and eight rebounds, while Whaley (15 points, seven rebounds), R.J. Cole (14 points, seven assists, six rebounds), Tyrese Martin (13 points, eight rebounds) and Jordan Hawkins (15 points) also joined the party.

Martin wasn’t surprised about his team’s offensive fireworks. He’s seen it in practice.

“In practice, you just see a deep team,” Martin said. “After that COVID pause and finally having everybody being able to practice and just going against each other every day, it just looks scary to see when everybody is on fire and what we can do.

“Today was something like that. A lot of guys scored in double figures. It’s fun to see that in practice and also in a game.”

After seemingly having every game going down to the wire, the Huskies have won three straight by double digits, taking advantage of a soft spot in the schedule.

They appear to be hitting their stride.

But leave it to Hurley to downplay his team’s dominating performance.

“We could have been a lot better,” he said. “I don’t think you’re ever really happy. We got through the COVID pause and we’re able to practice consistently and our team is healthy now. We expect to play at a very high level.”

Sure, UConn didn’t exactly play lock-down defense, especially in the first half. Georgetown shot 53.3 percent and went 8 for 12 from three-point range before intermission and only 36.7 percent and 3 for 8 from three after the break.

The Hoyas came into the game owning the league’s top 3-point field goal percentage.

“We let them score too many points and get off too many threes in the first half, and that’s on us,” Martin said.

It really didn’t matter.

UConn’s offensive firepower overwhelmed the league’s worst scoring defense, as it led by as many as 32 points.

The Huskies consistently got out in transition, finishing with 27 fast break points. It helped that the Hoyas were happy to play at a fast pace.

Their depth was on display early on as eight different players scored in the first 11 and a half minutes.

In the second half, they seized complete control.

Whaley hit a driving basket and Jackson found Cole for a transition three for a 57-40 edge.

Then Whaley, who’s finally healthy and back to living up to his nickname, “The Wrench,” took over. He scored off a dunk and an offensive rebound, and the Huskies were off and running.

Whaley’s had back-to-back games of double figure points for only the second time this season.

“He struggled physically with some things for a while and he’s just getting his legs under him the last couple of games,” Hurley said. “He’s just an incredibly valuable front-court piece.”

Next up for UConn is a trip to Chicago to face DePaul. It’s another opportunity to notch a win against a team in the lower part of the Big East standings.

Hurley thanked the Gampel crowd after the game

“I just thought the crowd was awesome,” Hurley said. “When we play here, the energy is just unbelievable.”

