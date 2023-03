The latest highly anticipated showdown between the West Coast’s top two programs more than lived up to the hype.

UCLA and Gonzaga traded double-digit comebacks and clutch 3-pointers down the stretch of the Zags’ thrilling 79-76 Sweet 16 victory.

Amari Bailey thought he might have won the game for UCLA when he capped a late comeback with a go-ahead right-wing 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds to go.

Read Jeff Eisenberg’s full recap right here.