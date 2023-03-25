No. 2 Texas coasts into Elite Eight with big win over Xavier

Marcus Carr (5) and Texas are headed to the Elite Eight after running past Xavier in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. (William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas hit its stride early on Friday night and never looked back.

The second-seeded Longhorns overwhelmed No. 3 Xavier in an 83-71 win in the final Sweet 16 game of the NCAA tournament on Friday night in Kansas City, Mo.

After the last two remaining 1 seeds were eliminated earlier in the night, Texas is now the highest seed left in the field of eight.

The Longhorns won with their deep and talented group of guards, namely Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter. They were two of five Texas players to score in double figures, which helped it jump out to an early lead.

The Musketeers were never able to fight their way back into it despite 24 points from Adam Kunkel.

Interim Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry continues to make for an interesting decision in the offseason. Will Texas elevate him to full-time coach or will they go in a different direction after Terry has led the team to its first Elite Eight since 2008?