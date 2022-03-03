Mar. 3—The offense for No. 2 Ole Miss has been about as good as advertised in the early portion of the 2022 season.

The Rebels (8-0) have scored at least nine runs in every game thus far and have failed to score double-digit runs just once. Only three of their games have gone a full nine innings.

Wednesday’s 11-1 win over Louisiana-Monroe featured grand slams from senior outfielder Kevin Graham and senior first baseman Tim Elko. The Rebels are currently 10th nationally in runs per game at 11.5 and ninth in team batting average at .349.

Not to be overlooked, however, has been an Ole Miss pitching staff that has an ERA of just 1.92, which ranks 15th in college baseball.

The Rebels will face their biggest challenge yet this weekend in Orlando, Florida, against UCF in its first road series of the young season. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be live-streamed at ESPN-Plus.

The Knights (7-1) won two of three matchups with Ole Miss last season in Oxford. The 2022 UCF team features a strong pitching staff that ranks fifth nationally with a 1.00 ERA. The Knights also score in bunches, having plated double-digit runs in four of their eight games.

One element of intrigue in the series has been subtracted, as former Ole Miss football and baseball player John Rhys Plumlee — now at UCF — is not eligible to play baseball in 2022 after transferring in January.

Following the series with UCF, Ole Miss heads back to Oxford for a Tuesday matchup with Memphis followed by a Wednesday game against Alcorn State.

