No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Colorado how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

Caitlin Clark’s No. 2-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes are the highest remaining seed in the Seattle 4 region. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The NCAA women’s tournament Sweet 16 continues Friday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. In the Seattle 4 region, lower seeds dot the landscape after pulling off upsets in the first two rounds. That leaves No. 2-seeded Iowa in prime position to advance to the Final Four. First, though, the Hawkeyes face No. 6 Colorado at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Caitlin Clark is a nightly triple-double threat, so it’s always worth watching Iowa.

How to watch

Who: No. 2 seed Iowa vs. No. 6 seed Colorado

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

TV: ESPN

Region: Seattle 4

