No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Louisville how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

And then there were eight. The NCAA women’s tournament Elite Eight features a few new faces, teams looking to continue their upset bids and one team looking to repeat as champs. In the nightcap on Sunday, No. 2-seeded Iowa faces No. 5 Louisville is a matchup of feisty guards. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is a triple-double threat, while Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith is averaging 19.5 ppg.
How to watch
Who: No. 2 seed Iowa vs. No. 5 seed Louisville
Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Region: Seattle 4
Time: 9 p.m. ET Sunday
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe