No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Louisville how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark reacts during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 24, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

And then there were eight. The NCAA women’s tournament Elite Eight features a few new faces, teams looking to continue their upset bids and one team looking to repeat as champs. In the nightcap on Sunday, No. 2-seeded Iowa faces No. 5 Louisville is a matchup of feisty guards. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is a triple-double threat, while Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith is averaging 19.5 ppg.

How to watch

Who: No. 2 seed Iowa vs. No. 5 seed Louisville

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Region: Seattle 4

Time: 9 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe

Follow Iowa-Louisville in the Elite Eight

