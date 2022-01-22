I can’t really imagine a better way for a basketball team to respond than how Michigan State did on Friday night as the Spartans took down No. 8 Wisconsin on the road in the Kohl Center.

From rebounding to turnovers to transition buckets, this was a game where MSU seemed to correct all of the errors they have been making throughout the year and get back to playing Tom Izzo style basketball of the past.

The Spartans dominated the glass, finishing with 39 rebounds (11 offensive) compared to Wisconsin’s 23 (8 offensive). MSU only had 13 turnovers as well (one of those coming in the closing minute), down from some of the alarming highs we have seen this year. The Spartans also excelled in transition, earning 19 points in transition compared to only two for the Badgers.

For MSU, Malik Hall led the way with 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, Max Christie and AJ Hoggard all finished in double digits as well.

More!

Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State football adds Lansing Catholic WR Alex Watters as PWO commit

Michigan State football offers elite 2024 4-star WR Zycarl Lewis Jr.