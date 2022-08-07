No. 13, WR Kaden Davis

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie wide receiver Kaden Davis, No. 13.

Before the Broncos: Davis (6-1, 190 pounds) played college ball at Northwest Missouri State, starting 17 of 27 total games over two years. Before his time with the Bearcats, Davis spent a year at Butler Community College, where he also played football. During his career with the Bearcats, he caught 55 passes for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns in from 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Davis was not only a good athlete; he was the definition of the term “student athlete.” At BCC, Davis earned junior college academic honors, and at NWMS, Davis was a two-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll student.

Broncos tenure: Davis signed with Denver as a college free agent earlier this year. He’ll make his Bronco debut during preseason.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Davis is another body in the already crowded receiver group that features the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, fellow rookie Montrell Washington and a healing KJ Hamler. He’ll be a long-shot to make the active roster, but Davis could improve his chances with a strong showing in preseason.

