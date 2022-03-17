No. 12 Richmond beats No. 5 Iowa

The Big Ten tournament champion is out of the men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 12 Richmond knocked out No. 5 Iowa with a 67-63 win Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Midwest Region. The Spiders’ Nathan Cayo had two huge buckets in the paint in the final 90 seconds of the game while Richmond got a little help on a no-call by referees on a missed three by Iowa’s Kris Murray.

Murray attempted a three with a minute left and the Hawkeyes trailing 60-57. He was clearly hit on the arm by Richmond’s Matt Grace but no whistle was blown. Here’s how bad the blown call was.

Richmond caught the rebound after Murray’s shot failed to hit the rim and Cayo scored and got fouled to give the Spiders a six-point lead they would never relinquish, though there was still some drama before the final buzzer.

Iowa immediately stole the inbounds pass and got a basket after cutting the lead to four with under 30 seconds left. Richmond point guard Jacob Gilyard swished both of his free throws with 15 seconds to go, however, and put the Spiders back up two possessions. Iowa never had a chance to get a potential game-tying basket as Gilyard made two more free throws with five seconds to go.

Nearly 10% of Yahoo entries in Fantasy Tourney Pick’Em had Iowa heading to the Final Four despite their status as a No. 5 seed.