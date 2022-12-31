No. 11 UCLA avoids upset at Washington State with incredible late-game finish

No. 11 UCLA men’s basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 67-66 on Friday, Dec. 30 in Pullman. The Bruins improve to 12-2 overall and 3-0 in conference, while the Cougars fall to 5-9 overall and 0-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.