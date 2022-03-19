No. 11 Michigan upsets No. 3 Tennessee

Michigan is making another tournament run.

The No. 11 Wolverines are in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive NCAA men’s tournament after a 76-68 win over No. 3 Tennessee in the Midwest Region.

The Volunteers had plenty of chances late in the second half including on a made basket by Zakai Zeigler with 1:38 to go that left his hand a fraction of a second after the shot clock expired. Michigan led 68-64 at the time and was able to keep the Volunteers at bay over the final 98 seconds.

Center Hunter Dickinson had 27 points while Eli Brooks had 23 as the Wolverines overcame a five-point halftime deficit. Dickinson sealed the game with 13.2 seconds left as he blocked Kennedy Chandler’s layup attempt with the Wolverines holding a six-point lead.

Tennessee led by six at 60-54 with 8:27 to go in the second half before Michigan put the clamps on defensively and the Volunteers got cold from the field. An and-one by Brooks put the Wolverines up for good at 64-62 with less than 3:30 to go.

The SEC tournament champion Volunteers went cold at such a poor time. Tennessee was just 2-of-17 from three as the team shot over 50% from inside the arc.