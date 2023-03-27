No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon dribbles the ball during the the NCAA women’s tournament. The No. 3 Buckeyes face No. 1 Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight on Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The NCAA women’s tournament Elite Eight concludes with the last Final Four spot on the line between No. 1 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Ohio State.

From the Associated Press:

Once the brackets were released, a showcase featuring two of the biggest powerhouse names in women’s college basketball seemed inevitable. And then Virginia Tech and Ohio State went and kicked aside the nostalgic hopes of a possible UConn and Tennessee showdown with a Final Four berth on the line.

Instead, it will be the top-seeded Hokies (30-4) and the No. 3 seed Buckeyes (28-7) meeting Monday night in the Seattle 3 Regional final and the last spot in Dallas on the line.

And it’ll provide another fresh face to the Final Four landscape. Ohio State hasn’t reached a Final Four since 1993, its only appearance in school history. Virginia Tech had never even reached the Elite Eight before Saturday night’s win over Tennessee.

“I think that’s the beauty because these kids have dreamed — they didn’t dream of playing for Tennessee or UConn. They dreamed of getting to the Elite Eight, the Final Four, and now they’re accomplishing those goals,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “And I want them to relish in it. I want them to understand what they have accomplished for Virginia Tech.”

How to watch

Who: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Region: Seattle 3

Time: 9 p.m. ET Monday

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe

Follow Virginia Tech-Ohio State in the Elite Eight

More on the NCAA tournament