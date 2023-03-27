No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston looks on during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 25, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NCAA women’s tournament Elite Eight rolls on as the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks try to extend their unbeaten season and another Final Four run against No. 2 Maryland.

From the Associated Press:

Aliyah Boston has played her share of All-Americans this season and each time, she and South Carolina have always ended up victorious. Facing Maryland’s Diamond Miller, a second-team AP All-American, is nothing more than the next step of a journey focused on success.

“I take it as another game,” Boston, a three-time first-team All-American, said Sunday, “just the opposing five players that we have to play against.”

The top-seeded undefeated Gamecocks (35-0) face the Terrapins (28-6) on Monday night in the Greenville 1 Region for a trip to the Final Four in Dallas next week. It’s a rematch of a game at Maryland last November where South Carolina throttled the home team, 81-56.

The Terps were without Miller, the smooth, 6-foot-3 senior who leads the team with an average of 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. Miller has missed the past two games against South Carolina in 2021 and 2022 because of injury. Her lone appearance came in November 2019 when she and Boston were both freshmen.

Boston had 14 points and 7 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ 63-54 win while Miller finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

How to watch

Who: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Region: Greenville 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET Monday

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray

Follow South Carolina-Maryland in the Elite Eight

More on the NCAA tournament