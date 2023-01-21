No. 1 seed Eagles cruise by Giants to reach NFC title game with ease

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like the best team in the NFL for much of the season. Hurts’ injury in December led to some choppy waters, but the Eagles still secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

And they looked every bit like a deserving top seed with their dominating 38-7 win over the rival New York Giants on Saturday in the divisional playoffs in Philadelphia.

Hurts looked healthy and sharp, and he helped Philly pull away early and advanced to the team’s first NFC championship game since it won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.